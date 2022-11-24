Gujarat Assembly elections 2022 latest updates: PM Modi to address BJP's Vijay Sankalp rallies on 4 seats

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address Vijay Sankalp rallies of the Bhartiya Janata Party in Gujarat. He will address rallies in Palanur, Modasa, Dahegam, and Bavala.
Recommended ArticlesView All
Cap on TV channels as part of bouquet raised to Rs 19. How revised TRAI rule will impact broadcasters
IST3 Min(s) Read
Why are private banks going old school and opening more branches?
IST3 Min(s) Read
A new database for mining drugs can help fresh pandemic onslaughts
IST3 Min(s) Read
Gujarat will go to polls in two phases on December 1 and 5. The result will be declared on December 8.
In the 2017 Gujarat polls, the BJP won 99 seats, and its main rival, Congress, bagged 77 seats. Currently, the BJP's strength in the 182-member Assembly is 111 after several MLAs from Congress defected to it.
Here are the latest updates:
# Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address rallies in Palanur, Modasa, Dahegam, and Bavala
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!