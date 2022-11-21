Homepolitics news

Gujarat Assembly Elections Latest Updates: PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi to address rallies today

PM Modi is addressing a series of 'Vijay Sankalp Sammelans' for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which he started on Saturday with a roadshow in Valsad.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address three public rallies in Gujarat on Monday, the third day of his visit to the state where the Assembly polls are scheduled in December.

Modi is addressing a series of 'Vijay Sankalp Sammelans' for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which he started on Saturday with a roadshow in Valsad.
Also, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will address two public rallies in Gujarat today. He will address rallies at Mahuva in Surat district and in Rajkot city.
Here are the latest updates:
Modi will address rallies at Dhrangadhra in Surendranagar district, Jambusar in Bharuch district and Navsari city.
The PM on Sunday addressed four rallies in the state - in Veraval, Dhoraji, Amreli and Botad.
Gujarat will go to polls on December 1 and 5. The result will be declared on December 8.
