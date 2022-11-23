In the 2017 Gujarat polls, the BJP won 99 seats, and its main rival, Congress, bagged 77 seats. Currently, the BJP's strength in the 182-member Assembly is 111 after several MLAs from Congress defected to it.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address Vijay Sankalp rallies of the Bharatiya Janata Party in poll-bound Gujarat on Wednesday. Modi is scheduled to address rallies in Mehsana, Dahod, Vadodara, and Bhavnagar. Union Home Minister Amit Shah will address Vijay Sankalp rallies in in Jasdan, Dasada and Bardoli (Surat).

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and senior BJP leader Yogi Adityanath will address rallies in Dwarka, Kutch, Morbi and Surat.

Gujarat will go to polls in two phases on December 1 and 5. The result will be declared on December 8.

Here are the latest updates:

# I hope Gujarat witnesses record turnout in assembly polls: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi says he hoped that Gujarat will witness a record voter turnout in the upcoming state polls, particularly among the youth and first-time voters. Modi's remarks came after Jam Saheb Shatrushalya Singhji, scion of the Jamnagar royal family, cast his vote at his residence in the presence of the deputy collector and other election officials on Monday.

# BJP's campaign around Modi's slogan in Gujarat polls a 'roaring hit': Party leaders

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's campaign slogan that sought to connect every Gujarati with the present day Gujarat has been a "roaring hit" with over 34 lakh people participating in the exercise by uploading their selfies and videos on social media, BJP sources say. At a rally in Gujarat's Kaprada on November 6, Modi had said the state has defeated all odds due to the contribution of its people and coined the slogan "Aa Gujarat Main Banavyu Che" (I have made this Gujarat).