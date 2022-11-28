Gujarat Assembly Elections 2022 Latest Update: PM Modi to address 4 public meetings today

All three parties - Bharatiya Janata Party, Congress and Aam Aadmi Party -- are leaving no stone unturned to woo people. There have been allegations and counter-allegations in the race to the 182-member Assembly.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Monday address four public meetings in poll-bound Gujarat. He will address meetings in Palitana, Anjar Gordhanpar and Rajkot.

Gujarat goes to polls on December 1 and 5, while votes will be counted on December 8.

Here are the latest updates:

# For families of fishermen languishing in Pakistani jails, getting their kin back only poll issue

"We are neither interested in allowances nor any poll promises; I want our son back. I haven't seen him for the last two years," said 56-year-old Ankita Thapariya, the mother of fisherman Ankit who has been languishing in a Pakistani jail for illegally entering the neighbouring country's water territory. The situation is no different for the families of 655 fishermen from the coastal region of Gujarat, especially from Saurashtra, Porbandar, Veral, Dwarka and Magrol, as their loved ones have been languishing in Pakistani jails for the last several years.

# In Godhra, AIMIM seeks to cement gains it made in 2021 civic elections

After an impressive show in last year’s civic body polls in Godhra, a communally-sensitive town in Gujarat, the Asaduddin Owaisi-led AIMIM is now trying to build upon those gains in this Assembly seat in the upcoming state elections, banking on the minority base and division of votes of other candidates. The AIMIM had won seven seats in the Godhra Municipal Council (GMC) polls last year and even tied up with independents to keep the BJP out of power.

# BJP MLA Parshottam Solanki confident of win in Bhavnagar-Rural

The BJP has once again reposed faith in five-time MLA and prominent Koli community leader Parshottam Solanki for Bhavnagar-Rural seat in the upcoming Assembly polls, despite his ill health. While 61-year-old Solanki asserts he has resolved all issues of people in his Assembly segment and they will vote for him, the opposition Congress claims this time he will not be able to overcome the anti-incumbency. This Koli community-dominated seat came into existence in 2012 following delimitation. It was carved out from the erstwhile Ghogha and Bhavnagar South constituencies.

# Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge hits out at PM Modi. He says, "...A person like you (PM Modi) claims to be poor. I'm (Kharge) one of the untouchables. People drank your tea, nobody would've had my tea...If you say it for sympathy, people are smart. How many times will you lie? He's the leader of lies..."