Gujarat Assembly elections 2022: Full list of Congress candidates

By CNBCTV18.com

The Congress has so far released the names of 89 candidates for the upcoming Gujarat Assembly elections. Chirag Kalariya, Paresh Dhanani, Nilesh Kumar Mansukhbhai Kumbhani, and Yatish Desai are among the other candidates in the fray. The 182-member Gujarat Assembly will go to polls in two phases — the first phase on December 1 and the second phase on December 5. Results will be declared on December 8.

Here is the full list of Congress candidates: