Gujarat Assembly Elections 2022: Can AAP be a force to reckon with? A SWOT analysis

By CNBCTV18.com

The ruling Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) is set to face a dual challenge in the Gujarat Assembly polls, which are scheduled to take place in the first week of December. While the Congress is hoping for a reversal of fortune in the state that has been ruled by the BJP since 1995, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is looking to build its base in the state, buoyed by its success in the Punjab elections where it ousted the Congress to form the government in February this year.

Elections for the 182 Assembly seats in Gujarat will be conducted in two phases on December 1 and 5. Results will be announced on December 8.

Here is a look at the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats (SWOT) of AAP in Gujarat.

Strengths

AAP, the party which is in power in Delhi and Punjab, has an appeal to the lower middle-class voters. It has promised welfare schemes including free electricity up to 300 units per month, Rs 1,000 per month to women above 18 years and Rs 3,000 per month to the jobless, which are likely to appeal to many voters.

AAP promises to be a party with a difference. Recently, the party’s national convenor Arvind Kejriwal sought the opinion of the people to choose the chief minister candidate in the state. The party received 15 lakh entries on the first day, The Times of India quoted AAP national joint general secretary Isudan Gadhvi as saying. Kejriwal later announced Gadhvi as the party's chief ministerial candidate for the Gujarat assembly election.

Weaknesses

AAP’s grassroots-level organisation is no match to the BJP and Congress. Compared to Delhi and Punjab, Gujarat is a much bigger state geographically and it would be difficult for a new party to reach voters in every area. AAP is also contesting from all 182 seats. Even if there is sympathy for the party among the voters, AAP needs a booth-level organisation to take voters to the polling booth. However, this is missing in the party right now, NDTV reported.

Another weakness of the party in Gujarat is its lack of a local leader with mass appeal. AAP does not face this issue in Delhi with Kejriwal or in Punjab with Bhagwant Mann. Both leaders have a huge following.

It is also the new party in the state and has no experience in Gujarat politics.

Opportunities

AAP is still a force to reckon with as it has the chance to create a new political narrative in Gujarat.

Threats

The biggest trump card for the BJP is Prime Minister Narendra Modi. PM Modi has a mass appeal in Gujarat, unlike no other politician. The Modi factor could still lead to BJP’s victory in the state.