Homepolitics news

Gujarat Assembly elections 2022: AAP to announce chief ministerial candidate today

Gujarat Assembly elections 2022: AAP to announce chief ministerial candidate today

1 Min(s) Read

By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Published)

Leaders in the race for the top post from the AAP include its state unit president Gopal Italia, national general secretary Isudan Gadhvi and general secretary Manoj Soratihya, party sources said.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal will on Friday announce the name of the party's chief ministerial candidate for the upcoming Gujarat Assembly elections.

Recommended Articles

View All

Exclusive: Gogoro aims to remove range anxiety as riders can go up to 100 kms with our tech: Founder

IST3 Min(s) Read

Midterms, misinformation & now the Musk factor — what ails US elections 2022

IST7 Min(s) Read

Pharma PLI weighed down by low subsidies, caveats but market indicates scheme will take off now

IST4 Min(s) Read

There is a connection between Bikaji & Haldiram. Do you know what?

IST3 Min(s) Read

Last month, Kejriwal urged people to contact the party through SMS, WhatsApp, voice mail, and e-mail to give their views about who should be the chief ministerial candidate from the party in the state.
"We will announce the result on November 4," Kejriwal had said last Saturday.
Leaders in the race for the top post from the AAP include its state unit president Gopal Italia, national general secretary Isudan Gadhvi and general secretary Manoj Soratihya, party sources said.
The AAP on Thursday announced its ninth list of 10 candidates for the Gujarat polls, taking the number of candidates announced so far to 118.
Gujarat Assembly elections will be held in two phases - on December 1 and 5, and result will be declared on December 8.
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

AAPArvind KejriwalAssembly Elections 2022GujaratGujarat election 2022

Next Article

Assembly bypoll 2022 Highlights: Adampur assembly records 70% turnout an hour before deadline