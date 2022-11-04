Gujarat Assembly elections 2022: AAP to announce chief ministerial candidate today

By CNBCTV18.com

Leaders in the race for the top post from the AAP include its state unit president Gopal Italia, national general secretary Isudan Gadhvi and general secretary Manoj Soratihya, party sources said.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal will on Friday announce the name of the party's chief ministerial candidate for the upcoming Gujarat Assembly elections.

Last month, Kejriwal urged people to contact the party through SMS, WhatsApp, voice mail, and e-mail to give their views about who should be the chief ministerial candidate from the party in the state.

"We will announce the result on November 4," Kejriwal had said last Saturday.

The AAP on Thursday announced its ninth list of 10 candidates for the Gujarat polls, taking the number of candidates announced so far to 118.

Gujarat Assembly elections will be held in two phases - on December 1 and 5, and result will be declared on December 8.