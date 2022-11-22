Gujarat Assembly election: Maharashtra allows one day paid leave for voters in border districts

Gujarat Assembly election: The voting for the 182-member state assembly will take place in two phases — on December 1 and 5 — and the result will be declared on December 8.

One day of paid leave will be granted to the voters of Gujarat, who are working in border districts of Maharashtra - such as Palghar, Nashik, Nandurbar and Dhule — to cast their vote in the Gujarat assembly elections. The voting for the 182-member state assembly will take place in two phases — on December 1 and 5 — and the result will be declared on December 8.

Ahead of the polling day, the Maharashtra government issued a resolution (GR) saying: "A one-day paid leave for voters of Gujarat Assembly working in border districts of Maharashtra like Palghar, Nashik, Nandurbar and Dhule." It instructed all private companies to follow the order and said that action will be taken in case of violation, news agency ANI reported.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which has been in power for over 27 years, will be seeking its seventh term in office. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been Gujarat's longest-serving chief minister from 2001 till 2014. The state has been a BJP stronghold for a long period and the party has set its sight on returning to power with a handsome majority this time as well.

However, the BJP faces a stiff electoral challenge from the Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which has named Isudan Gadhvi as its chief ministerial candidate. The Congress also hopes to put its best electoral foot forward to unseat the BJP government.

In the 2017 Gujarat polls , despite a decrease in the number of seats, the incumbent BJP retained its simple majority in the house and formed government for the sixth time. In the results declared for all the 182-seated Gujarat Assembly, BJP won 99 seats, Congress wins 77, 1 seat was won by NCP while Bhartiya Tribal Party and Independent candidate won 2 and 3 seats respectively.

(With inputs from agency)