Homepolitics News

Gujarat Assembly Election exit polls: When and where to watch
Read Time
2 Min(s) Read
By CNBCTV18.com Dec 5, 2022 12:34:10 PM IST (Published)

The result of the exit polls will start after 5.30 pm today, December 5.

The second and final phase of the Gujarat elections 2022 started at 8 am on Monday, December 5, and will conclude at 5 pm. The result of the exit polls will start after 5.30 pm today. As many as 833 candidates from 61 parties are contesting in the second and final phase of polling in Gujarat, which is being held today.

The battle for power in Gujarat has been intense with the Congress trying to win over the state and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) working hard to retain power. The Aam Aadmi Party is also looking to grab a few seats in the state Assembly.
Elections for the 182-member Gujarat Assembly were held in two phases on December 1 and December 5 this year. Votes will be counted on December 8 and the results will be announced on the same day.
The results of the Himachal Pradesh elections will also be announced on December 8.
Gujarat assembly elections phase 2: PM Modi, Amit Shah urge people to vote in large numbers
Where to watch Gujarat Election exit polls?
Exit polls will be broadcast on multiple news channels such as CNBC TV18, Times Now, Aaj Tak, ABP News, Zee News and others. Those interested can watch the live streaming of the exit polls on the websites as well.
When to watch
Post-poll survey findings will be released after 5:30 pm on December 5. This is because the Election Commission has directed that no exit polls for Himachal and Gujarat elections can be broadcast prior to the end of the second phase elections in Gujarat on December 5.
“No such polls will be allowed to be published or broadcast in any print and electronic media from 8 am on November 12 and 5 pm on December 5”, the Election Commission said in a notification.
(Edited by : Sudarsanan Mani)
