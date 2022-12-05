Gujarat Assembly election exit poll results 2022: BJP to win with clear majority

The Gujarat exit poll results 2022 are out, with P-MARQ, TV9 and Jan Ki Baat all predicting a clean sweep by the BJP; with the Congress share going down substantially from 2017 and AAP barely making its presence felt.

Various exit polls on Monday, December 5, predicted a thumping victory for the ruling BJP in Gujarat, giving the saffron party a clear majority in the keenly-contested Assembly polls in the state.

P-MARQ exit poll

P-MARQ's exit poll predicted a BJP victory in the Gujarat Assembly elections with 128-148 seats in the 182-seat Assembly. The Congress was predicted to win 30-42 seats, and the AAP 2-10 seats.

TV9 exit poll

A survey by TV9 also predicted that the BJP, which has been the ruling party in Gujarat for 27 years, would retain power in the state by bagging 125-130 seats. Meanwhile, Congress is predicted to win 30-40 seats, the AAP 3-5 seats and others 3-7 seats.

Jan Ki Baat exit poll

Another such survey by Jan Ki Baat gave the ruling party 117-140 seats; the Congress 34-51 seats. Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP is predicted to win 6-13 seats.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, the ruling BJP had won 99 seats, Congress 77 seats, and others six seats.

In central Gujarat, the BJP had bagged 37 seats, outnumbering the Congress, which got 22. But in north Gujarat, the Congress had bagged 17 seats, while the saffron party got 14.