    Gujarat Assembly Election: CM Bhupendra Patel files nomination from Ahmedabad's Ghatlodiya

    Gujarat Assembly Election: CM Bhupendra Patel files nomination from Ahmedabad's Ghatlodiya

    By Sangam Singh   IST (Published)

    Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel held a road show in presence of the Home Minister Amit Shah ahead of the filing of the nomination. BJP is fielding the incumbent CM from Ghatlodiya constituency in Ahmedabad.

    Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel filed his nomination from the Ghatlodiya constituency in Ahmedabad on Wednesday for the upcoming assembly elections in the state.

    Before filing his nomination, the Gujarat CM held a road show in presence of Home Minister Amit Shah. Later in the day, Shah, while speaking at a public rally, introduced Patel as the next chief minister of Gujarat if the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) retains power in the western state.
    Also Read: BJP will retain power in Gujarat with record seats, Bhupendra Patel will be CM: Amit Shah
    "Today with me is the next Chief Minister of Gujarat after the election," Amit Shah said while addressing a public gathering in Gujarat's Ahmedabad along with its Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel. Earlier also, he had expressed his confidence saying that “the BJP will retain power in Gujarat with a record number of seats.”
    “The BJP has the blessings of the people of Gujarat. The BJP left no stone unturned for development of Gujarat and has met the expectations of people. We want to make a safe, well-developed and educated Gujarat with a strong government which we have been doing for years,” said Shah in an exclusive interview with Network18 Group Editor-in-Chief Rahul Joshi at the ‘Gujarat Adhiveshan’
    Assembly polls in Gujarat will be held in two phases on December 1 and 5 and the counting of votes will be taken up on December 8. BJP is seeking reelection for the seventh consecutive time in this assembly poll.
     
     
