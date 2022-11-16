Gujarat Assembly Election: CM Bhupendra Patel files nomination from Ahmedabad's Ghatlodiya

Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel held a road show in presence of the Home Minister Amit Shah ahead of the filing of the nomination. BJP is fielding the incumbent CM from Ghatlodiya constituency in Ahmedabad.

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel filed his nomination from the Ghatlodiya constituency in Ahmedabad on Wednesday for the upcoming assembly elections in the state.

Before filing his nomination, the Gujarat CM held a road show in presence of Home Minister Amit Shah. Later in the day, Shah, while speaking at a public rally, introduced Patel as the next chief minister of Gujarat if the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) retains power in the western state.

Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel files his nomination from Ghatlodya constituency in Ahmedabad for upcoming Assembly elections in presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah pic.twitter.com/jY3ZfovJIb — ANI (@ANI) November 16, 2022

"Today with me is the next Chief Minister of Gujarat after the election," Amit Shah said while addressing a public gathering in Gujarat's Ahmedabad along with its Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel. Earlier also, he had expressed his confidence saying that “the BJP will retain power in Gujarat with a record number of seats.”

#WATCH | Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel hold roadshow in Ghatlodiya, Ahmedabad, ahead of nomination filing by Patel for upcoming Assembly elections pic.twitter.com/lxTJQZI4Tb — ANI (@ANI) November 16, 2022

“The BJP has the blessings of the people of Gujarat. The BJP left no stone unturned for development of Gujarat and has met the expectations of people. We want to make a safe, well-developed and educated Gujarat with a strong government which we have been doing for years,” said Shah in an exclusive interview with Network18 Group Editor-in-Chief Rahul Joshi at the ‘Gujarat Adhiveshan’