Gujarat Assembly Election 2022: 20 lakh jobs, Uniform Civil Code and other promises in BJP manifesto

The BJP has also promised to revamp government schools and has set a target to make Gujarat a trillion-dollar economy as per the manifesto.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday released its manifesto for the upcoming polls in Gujarat. BJP President JP Nadda along with Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel presented the ‘Sankalp Patra’ or manifesto in Gandhinagar. The BJP has promised to make Gujarat a trillion-dollar economy, provide 20 lakh jobs and revamp government schools.

The ruling party has made various promises in its manifesto which include, providing 20 lakh employment opportunities to youth in the next five years, implementation of a Uniform Civil Code, one lakh government jobs for women, free education for all girl students, formation of an anti-radicalisation cell, Rs 10,000 crore for agriculture-marketing infra, financial assistance to EWS/OBC students, etc.

Under its Sankalp Patra, the BJP has also promised, redevelopment of schools, AIIMS-level medical facilities, and irrigation in South Gujarat along with Saurashtra.

Other key promises include the establishment of two seafood parks in South Gujarat and Saurashtra, the first blue economy industrial corridor with a keen focus on fishing infrastructure.

The manifesto also mentions the Mukhyamantri Free Diagnostic Scheme with a corpus of Rs 110 crores, a first-of-its-kind Parikrama Path of 3,000 km encircling the whole state, building a Devbhumi Dwarka Corridor to establish Gujarat as western India’s biggest spiritual centre and an investment of Rs 1,000 crores to renovate, expand and promote temples.

Speaking at the release, Nadda promised to create an anti-radicalisation cell to identify and eliminate potential threats, and sleeper cells of anti-India forces and terrorists.

He also promised to make a law pertaining to damages to public property, regarding the recovery from anti-social elements who damage public property and attack private property.

“For the progress of Gujarat, we will make Gujarat's economy equal to that of a 1 trillion economy by making the state a foreign direct investment destination," the BJP chief promised as per Livemint report.

The BJP has been in power for the past 27 years in the state. In the previous elections in 2017, BJP won 99 seats and the Congress came close with 77 seats. However, 14 legislators from Congress joined BJP, which has 111 MLAs in the 182-seat assembly.