Gujarat: 24 MLAs take oath as ministers; first Cabinet meeting by CM Bhupendra Patel today

Twenty-four MLAs took oath as Gujarat ministers on Thursday, three days after Bhupendra Patel was sworn in as the Chief Minister. Former Assembly Speaker Rajendra Trivedi and former state BJP president Jitu Vaghani were also sworn in as Gujarat ministers.

The first cabinet meeting of the new Council of Ministers will be chaired by the Chief Minister at 4.30 pm on Thursday at Gandhinagar.

No minister from the previous Vijay Rupani -led government was inducted. Defending the "no-repeat" formula, a top BJP leader said the party received huge success in the recently-held local body polls in Gujarat because new faces were given tickets. He claimed even people want to see new faces in power.

Governor Acharya Devvrat administered the oath to 10 cabinet ministers and 14 ministers of state, including five ministers of state with independent charge. Bhupendra Patel was present at the Raj Bhavan ceremony, along with Rupani.

Leaders who were sworn in as cabinet ministers were:

Rajendra Trivedi

Jitu Vaghani

Rushikesh Patel

Purnesh Modi

Raghavji Patel

Kanubhai Desai

Kiritsinh Rana

Naresh Patel

Pradip Parmar

Arjunsinh Chauhan

Minister of State:

Mukesh Patel

Nimisha Suthar

Arvind Raiyani

Kuber Dindor

Kirtisinh Vaghela

The new ministers were appointed following the sudden resignation of Rupani on September 11.

