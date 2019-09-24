Greta Thunberg: How a 16-year-old solitary protester became one of the world's most influential climate change activists

"You have stolen my dreams and my childhood with your empty words." The stern remarks of 16-year-old Swedish climate change activist Greta Thunberg at the opening of the United Nations Climate Action Summit are now echoing across the world.

"How dare you," said Thunberg, as she condemned the world leaders at the summit. "This is all wrong. I shouldn't be up here. I should be back in school on the other side of the ocean yet you all come to us young people for hope."

Her angry condemnation of world leaders for failing to take strong measures to combat climate change and visibly emotional face seem to have brought back the world's attention on the global crisis, which is said to be "the greatest threat to humanity" but is often neglected by economies when it comes to their areas of priorities.

Thunberg had arrived in New York City for the summit after a trans-Atlantic trip on a sailboat. The teenager refused to fly because of the carbon cost of plane travel.

A 2018 study said that because of cloud and ozone formation, air travel may trap two to four times more heat than that caused by just emissions of carbon dioxide and other greenhouse gases.

The beginning of a global movement

Thunberg has galvanised a new wave of climate change activism through her weekly Fridays for Future school strikes, which she began with her weekly, solitary protests outside of the Swedish Parliament.

Over the past year, Thunberg has risen from a solitary protester to a leading figure in an international fight against climate change.

It all started when the Swedish student skipped school last year to protest outside Parliament for more action against climate change. She was later joined by fellow students, teachers, parents and soon thousands of young people at another protest and began attracting media attention for her climate campaign.

Thunberg, the daughter of an actor and an opera singer, became an instant European celebrity. Her protest happened in the weeks before Sweden's general election to highlight the impact of climate change.

How she became a celebrity

Thunberg then began to hold a regular 'strike' from classes every Friday to protest climate issues. She invites other students to join her weekly 'Fridays for Future' campaign by staging walkouts at their own schools.

Since then, she's met the pope, spoken at Davos and attended anti-coal protests in Germany. She is now taking a year off school to pursue her activism.

The vast media coverage led to Thunberg being invited at high-profile events across Europe, including United Nations climate talks.

According to Reuters, protests directly inspired by Thunberg took place across more than 30 countries, from Sweden to Brazil, India and the United States, as of February 2019.

Thunberg was nominated for a Nobel Peace Prize in March 2019 and was named one of the world's most influential people by Time magazine in May this year, appearing on its cover.

Earlier this month, Thunberg took her mission to US President Donald Trump's doorstep with a protest outside the White House.

She is one of the four students invited to a US congressional hearing to provide the next generation's views on climate change.

Thunberg has two books coming out in the United States, including an English-language edition of her memoir.

Penguin Press has announced that it will release Thunberg's memoir "Our House Is On Fire" and a collection of her speeches, "No One Is Too Small to Make a Difference," that will include her upcoming address at the U.N. Climate Action Summit in New York. "No One Is Too Small to Make a Difference" is scheduled for November. Her memoir, co-written with her parents and sister, will be released next year.