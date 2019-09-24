Greta Thunberg: How a 16-year-old solitary protester became one of the world's most influential climate change activists
Updated : September 24, 2019 01:35 PM IST
Thunberg has galvanised a new wave of climate change activism through her weekly Fridays for Future school strikes.
The vast media coverage led to Thunberg being invited at high-profile events across Europe, including United Nations climate talks.
Thunberg was nominated for a Nobel Peace Prize in March 2019 and was named one of the world's most influential people by Time magazine in May this year, appearing on its cover.
