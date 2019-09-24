#CorporateTaxCut#EconomicRelief#AutoWoes
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
These NSE stocks hit their 52-week highs or lows on September 24
Asian stocks flat, US futures rise on trade hopes
Oil gains on Saudi supply disruption, Mideast tensions
Rupee slips 7 paise to 71.01 against USD
Home Politics
Politics

Greta Thunberg: How a 16-year-old solitary protester became one of the world's most influential climate change activists

Updated : September 24, 2019 01:35 PM IST

Thunberg has galvanised a new wave of climate change activism through her weekly Fridays for Future school strikes.
The vast media coverage led to Thunberg being invited at high-profile events across Europe, including United Nations climate talks.
Thunberg was nominated for a Nobel Peace Prize in March 2019 and was named one of the world's most influential people by Time magazine in May this year, appearing on its cover.
Greta Thunberg: How a 16-year-old solitary protester became one of the world's most influential climate change activists
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

Walmart expands $1 a day education program to deepen push in healthcare

Walmart expands $1 a day education program to deepen push in healthcare

RBI imposes restrictions on PMC Bank; withdrawal restricted to Rs 1,000 per account

RBI imposes restrictions on PMC Bank; withdrawal restricted to Rs 1,000 per account

Oyo Rooms plans to raise $1 billion to invest in diversification, says report

Oyo Rooms plans to raise $1 billion to invest in diversification, says report

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV