Greenland tells Donald Trump it is open for business but not for sale as US president discusses purchase
Updated : August 16, 2019 06:56 PM IST
Trump is due to visit Copenhagen in September and the Arctic will be on the agenda during meetings with the prime ministers of Denmark andÂ Greenland, an autonomous Danish territory.
'It has to be an April Fool's joke. Totally out of season,' former prime minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen said on Twitter.
Martin Lidegaard, senior lawmaker of the Danish Social Liberal Party and a former foreign minister, called the idea 'a grotesque proposal' which had no basis in reality.
