Govt to woo businesses to Kashmir in planned investment summit
Updated : February 13, 2020 04:06 PM IST
The government is offering the land, along with tax breaks and insurance cover, to draw businesses there, according to Manoj Kumar Dwivedi, the region's commissioner secretary in charge of industry and commerce.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government insists that the reorganisation in August was essential to spur development in Jammu and Kashmir, which is also claimed by Pakistan.
More than 1,300 acres of the land offered is in the scenic Kashmir valley, the centre of a 30-year revolt against Indian rule in the territory, according to an investor presentation reviewed by Reuters.