#Budget2020#Coronavirus#Vistara
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
These stocks hit their 52-week highs or lows on February 13
Jump in new coronavirus cases stymies global stock rally
Oil rises for third day as coronavirus impact may spur output cuts
Rupee opens lower at 71.39 against dollar
Home Politics
Politics

Govt to woo businesses to Kashmir in planned investment summit

Updated : February 13, 2020 04:06 PM IST

The government is offering the land, along with tax breaks and insurance cover, to draw businesses there, according to Manoj Kumar Dwivedi, the region's commissioner secretary in charge of industry and commerce.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government insists that the reorganisation in August was essential to spur development in Jammu and Kashmir, which is also claimed by Pakistan.
More than 1,300 acres of the land offered is in the scenic Kashmir valley, the centre of a 30-year revolt against Indian rule in the territory, according to an investor presentation reviewed by Reuters.
Govt to woo businesses to Kashmir in planned investment summit

You May Also Like

IRCTC has almost Rs 1,000 crore cash balance, says MD Mahendra Pratap

IRCTC has almost Rs 1,000 crore cash balance, says MD Mahendra Pratap

CNBC-TV18 dominates Budget Day with all-India viewership of 75.1%

CNBC-TV18 dominates Budget Day with all-India viewership of 75.1%

Facebook launches We Think Digital to empower 1 lakh women

Facebook launches We Think Digital to empower 1 lakh women

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement