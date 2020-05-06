Energy Govt to gain Rs 1.6 lakh cr this fiscal from record excise duty hike on petrol, diesel Updated : May 06, 2020 09:55 AM IST This hike took the special additional excise duty to maximum permissible limit in law, Rs 10 in case of petrol and Rs 4 in case of diesel. Government sources said the Centre has taken this step of increasing duty to raise some revenue in view of a tight fiscal situation. First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365