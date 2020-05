The union government will be charging up to Rs 1 lakh to evacuate Indians stuck in other countries amid the coronavirus pandemic.

An estimated 15,000 Indians are stranded abroad and evacuations are scheduled to start from May 7.

The passengers will be charged for the air transport, depending upon distance. Those flying from Chicago and San Francisco will pay around Rs 100,000 for flight to Delhi, while those travelling from London to Mumbai will need to shell out Rs 50,000.

A seat on the Dhaka to Delhi flight will cost about Rs 12,000.

The government will operate 64 flights to bring Indians back home from a number of countries, including the United States, the United Kingdom, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and Bangladesh, among others.

Further, the passengers will be subjected to a 14-day quarantine period.

The United Arab Emirates will account for the most India bound flights with ten. Other flights include, two from Qatar, five from Saudi Arabia, seven from the UK, five from Singapore, seven from the US, five from the Phillipines, seven from Bangladesh, two from Bahrain, seven from Malaysia, five from Kuwait and two from Oman.

3,150 passengers to Kerala

2,150 passengers to Tamil Nadu

1,900 passengers to Maharashtra

200 passengers to Punjab

600 passengers to Jammu and Kashmir

650 passengers to Karnataka

200 passengers to Uttar Pradesh

The ramp up plan for evacuation flights will depend upon the assessment of first leg of special flights.