Govt says 8,503 Indians repatriated so far in first phase of Vande Bharat Mission

Updated : May 13, 2020 03:20 PM IST

Air India will complete the first phase of its repatriation flight programme called the Vande Bharat Mission on Wednesday.
"In 1st phase of Vande Bharat we were to bring back 14,800 Indians on 64 flights. 8500 Indians have already returned till this morning. More flights are underway," union aviation minister Hardeep Singh Puri wrote on Twitter.
He added: "In the 2nd phase the numbers are being doubled. 30,000 more Indians will return from 31 countries on 149 flights." 
