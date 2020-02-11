#Budget2020#Coronavirus#Vistara
Govt readying $2.6 billion US naval helicopter deal ahead of Trump India trip

Updated : February 11, 2020 11:57 AM IST

Modi's cabinet committee on security is expected to clear the purchase of 24 MH-60R Seahawk helicopters for the Indian navy in the next two weeks.
India's defence purchases from the United States have reached $17 billion since 2007 as it has pivoted away from traditional supplier Russia, looking to modernise its military and narrow the gap with China.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government is trying to pull out all the stops for Trump's trip in a bid to reaffirm strategic ties between the two countries, which have been buffeted by sharp differences over trade, to counter China.
