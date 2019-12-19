Politics
Govt ordered mobile internet shutdown in parts of Delhi, NCR: Airtel, Vodafone Idea confirm
Updated : December 19, 2019 01:23 PM IST
Airtel and Vodafone Idea have both confirmed that the government has asked them to suspend internet, voice and SMS services in parts of Delhi and National Capital Region amid continued protests against the contentious Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019.
