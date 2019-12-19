Govt ordered mobile internet shutdown in parts of Delhi, NCR: Airtel, Vodafone Idea confirm

Airtel and Vodafone Idea have confirmed that the government asked them to suspend internet, voice and SMS services in parts of Delhi and the national capital region (NCR) amid continued protests against the contentious Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019.



Bharti Airtel: We're complying with instructions received from govt. authorities on suspending Voice, SMS and data in certain areas in #Delhi. Once the suspension orders are lifted, our services will be fully up and running. pic.twitter.com/PkE5FdMEA3

— ANI (@ANI) December 19, 2019

Mobile Internet and SMS have been shut in these areas of ACentral Delhi area, Central district, Walled city area, Mandi House, Selampur, Zafarabad, Shaeenbagh, Jamia Nagar, Mustafabad as per instructions, said an operator, news agency IANS reported.

Department of Telecom sources said the they would not share details on this as it is sensitive information to law and order, it added.