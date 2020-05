The government is likely to extend lockdown till June 15, sources informed CNN-News 18 on Wednesday. The containment zones will however be reduced to 11 cities/municipal areas including those of Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Pune, Thane, Indore, Chennai, Ahmedabad, Jaipur, Surat and Kolkata, they said.

The fourth phase of the lockdown is currently ongoing and will end on May 31.

"In lockdown 5, states will be given freedom to take a call on religious places. No congregation or festival will however be allowed," sources added.

The government is also considering allowing states to open up gyms.

School, colleges, educational institutions, malls and cinema halls will continue to remain shut.