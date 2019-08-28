Politics
Govt may announce Jammu and Kashmir package after today's Cabinet meet
Updated : August 28, 2019 06:47 AM IST
With the bifurcation of J&K into the Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh coming into existence from August 31, the government is keen not to waste any time in bringing about development and jobs in the two UTs.
The move also comes after Tuesday's inter-ministerial meeting in the Home Ministry over the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019.
The cabinet meeting is likely to spell out moves on the promise of jobs, investment and the implementation of welfare schemes.
