The central government on Wednesday approved an ordinance to prevent attacks on doctors and health workers. The decision was taken in the cabinet meeting help today making

Union minister Prakash Javadekar informed that the ordinance makes attack on doctors and health workers as a cognizable and non-bailable offence.

The crime would lead to three months to five-year imprisonment. A fine will be imposed ranging from Rs 50,000 to Rs 2 lakh.

In severe cases where there are injuries, punishment from 6 months to 7 years and in severe cases, fine of Rs 1 lakh to Rs 5 lakh will be imposed.