Govt introduces bill to decriminalise various offences under companies law; Congress, TMC, BJD oppose

Updated : March 17, 2020 04:28 PM IST

Introducing the bill, Minister of State for Finance and Corporate Affairs Anurag Thakur made it clear that the government was not looking to decriminalise non-compoundable offences.
Members from various parties vehemently opposed the introduction of the Companies (Amendment) Bill, 2020.
Raising concerns about the Yes Bank crisis, some Opposition leaders alleged that the bill was aimed to appease corporates.
