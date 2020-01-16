#CAAQuiz#JeffBezos#Vistara
Govt inks pact, 34,000 Bru-Reang refugees to settle in Tripura

Updated : January 16, 2020 11:10 PM IST

Narendra Modi-led government will dole out a package of Rs 600 crore to Tripura.
Bru-Reang refugees would now get all the rights that normal residents of these states get
Bru-Reang displaced families will get residential plots, fixed deposits, cash aid, among other benefits.
