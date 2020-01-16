Govt inks pact, 34,000 Bru-Reang refugees to settle in Tripura

Ending the 23-year old Bru-Reang refugee crisis, central government signed an agreement with Tripura, Mizoram and representatives from the community in New Delhi on Thursday.

The Narendra Modi-led government will dole out a package of Rs 600 crore to Tripura for the rehabilitation and all round development of these tribes who had fled Mizoram to settle in the state because of ethnic tension, said Home Minister Amit Shah in a statement.

The agreement, which was presided over by Shah, has been reached after detailed discussions with the state governments of Mizoram and Tripura and the representatives of Bru tribes.

These people would now get all the rights that normal residents of these states get and they would now be able to enjoy the benefits of social welfare schemes of central and State governments.

The minister said under the new arrangement, each of the displaced families would be given 40x30 sq.ft residential plots, fixed deposit of Rs 4 lakhs, Rs 5,000 cash aid a month for two years, free ration for two years and Rs 1.5 lakhs aid to build their house.

The government of Tripura would provide land to these people under this agreement.

Nearly 5,000 families, comprising about 30,000 Bru-Reang tribals, fled Mizoram following an ethnic tension and took shelter in Tripura in 1997.