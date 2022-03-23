The government has blocked 320 mobile applications, so far, under a provision of the Information Technology (IT) Act to ensure a safe, trustworthy and accountable internet for all its users, Parliament was informed on Wednesday.

In a written reply to the Lok Sabha , Minister of State for Commerce and Industry Som Parkash also said that these mobile applications were blocked in the interest of sovereignty, integrity, defence and security of the state.

In February, 49 apps were re-blocked after they were found to have been re-launched after rebranding of earlier blocked apps, he said. "In line with the objective to ensure a safe, trustworthy and accountable internet for all its users, the government has so far blocked 320 mobile applications under the provision of section 69A of the Information Technology (IT) Act, 2000," Parkash said.

In another written reply, he said India has received only USD 2.45 billion Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) from China during April 2000 to December 2021. "China stands at 20th position with only 0.43 percent share (USD 2.45 billion) in total FDI equity inflow reported in India during the period of April 2000 to December, 2021," he added.

In a separate reply, the minister said that according to the government of the Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir and Ministry of Home Affairs , industrial investment proposals worth about Rs 50,000 crore have been received by them.

Replying to another question, he said currently 146 central approvals across 21 ministries/departments are enabled to be applied through the National Single Window System (NSWS) portal.

"14 states'/UTs' single window systems have been linked with the NSWS portal, thereby providing access to approvals of these states/UTs to be applied through a single login ID," he said. All ministries and departments of the central government and states concerned have been requested to integrate their approval processes with the NSWS.

"Currently, the Know Your Approvals (KYA) module has details of over 3,400 approvals across 32 ministries/departments and 16 states/UTs," Parkash said.

