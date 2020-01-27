On Bodoland issue, govt finally gets all fractions of Bodo groups on board, signs pact

Ending a nearly 50-year old discord, the Narendra-Modi-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government on Monday reached an agreement with various Bodo groups, which have been demanding a separate Bodoland state.

The agreement will bring the armed resistance groups like NDFB-Progressive, NDFB - Ranjan Daimary, NDFB-Saoraigwra and more than1,500 of its armed fighters to the mainstream, the government said in a statement.

The central and state governments, Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC), All Bodo Students Union (ABSU), factions of National Democratic Front of Bodoland (NDFB) such as Gobindo Basumatary faction, Dhirendra Bodo faction, Ranjan Daymari faction and Saoraigwra faction and the United Bodo Peoples Organization (UBPO) were the party to the 2020 agreement.

A package of Rs 1,500 crore over three years will be earmarked for the development of Bodo region. The agreement will provide more legislative, executive, administrative and financial powers to the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC).

Additional subjects such as rural electrification, non-conventional energy sources, solar energy, and renewable energy andmini-hydel projects will come under the Council’s power, the statement said.

According to the government, the 2020 agreement is a landmark one as it brings together the various stakeholders of the Bodoland movement, including both the armed groups and civil society groups.



The #Bodo Peace Accord has full support of Assam government led by HCM @sarbanandsonwal & Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) Chief Sri Hagrama Mohilary, making it full and final solution to the over decades old Bodo issue. Thank all those who made this historic Accord possible.

— Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) January 27, 2020

A Bodo Kachari Welfare Council will be formed to look into the concerns of Bodos’ living outside BTAD. The Assam government will notify Bodo language as the associate official language in the state and will set up a separate directorate for Bodo medium schools.

A separate DIG post will also be created for BTAD region. Compensation of Rs 5 lakh will be provided to those who were killed during the Bodoland movement.

The government had signed agreements with Bodo groups earlier too. But, 1993 and 2003 agreements were not able to find a lasting solution to the Bodoland issue.