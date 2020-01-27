On Bodoland issue, govt finally gets all fractions of Bodo groups on board, signs pact
Updated : January 27, 2020 05:10 PM IST
The agreement will bring the armed resistance groups like NDFB-Progressive, NDFB - Ranjan Daimary, NDFB-Saoraigwra and more than1,500 of its armed fighters to the mainstream, the government said.
The agreement will provide more legislative, executive, administrative and financial powers to the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC).
The Assam government will notify Bodo language as the associate official language in the state and will set up a separate directorate for Bodo medium schools.
