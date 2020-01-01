Finance
Govt extends last date for Sabka Vishwas scheme till January 15
Updated : January 01, 2020 08:20 AM IST
Live since September 1, the Sabka Vishwas Scheme provides a one-time window to eligible persons to declare their tax dues and pay the same in accordance with the provisions.
Those taxpayers who availed the Scheme have committed to paying tax dues of Rs 30,627 crore.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had unveiled the Sabka Vishwas (Legacy Dispute Resolution) Scheme, 2019, in the budget for 2019-20 with the objective of settling pending disputes of Service Tax and Central Excise.
