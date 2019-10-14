Politics
Govt bars public gatherings in Ayodhya as court verdict nears
Updated : October 14, 2019 02:00 PM IST
The dispute in Ayodhya is one of the most polarising issues in a nation where Muslims make up 14 percent of the 1.3 billion population.
The Supreme Court then took control of the site and has been hearing petitions from both sides over what should be built there.
The final hearings will finish this week, with a verdict likely over the next few weeks.
