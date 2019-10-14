#MonetaryPolicy#CorporateTaxCut#AutoWoes
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Politics
Politics

Govt bars public gatherings in Ayodhya as court verdict nears

Updated : October 14, 2019 02:00 PM IST

The dispute in Ayodhya is one of the most polarising issues in a nation where Muslims make up 14 percent of the 1.3 billion population.
The Supreme Court then took control of the site and has been hearing petitions from both sides over what should be built there.
The final hearings will finish this week, with a verdict likely over the next few weeks.
Govt bars public gatherings in Ayodhya as court verdict nears
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

Markets this week: Nifty, Sensex up over 1%; Bharti Airtel top gainer, Yes Bank top loser

Markets this week: Nifty, Sensex up over 1%; Bharti Airtel top gainer, Yes Bank top loser

Closing Bell: Sensex, Nifty end higher, up 1% for the week; Infosys, Vedanta rise 4%

Closing Bell: Sensex, Nifty end higher, up 1% for the week; Infosys, Vedanta rise 4%

TCS Q2 net profit grows 1.8% YoY to Rs 8,042 crore, misses estimates

TCS Q2 net profit grows 1.8% YoY to Rs 8,042 crore, misses estimates

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV