Govt asks states to cooperate with railways in running more Shramik trains for stranded migrants

Updated : May 11, 2020 12:58 PM IST

In a letter to chief secretaries of all states on Monday, union home secretary Ajay Bhalla urged the state governments to allow receiving of all Shramik special trains without any hindrance and facilitate the movement of stranded migrant workers to their native places.
The movement of stranded workers has already been allowed by the government in buses and special trains.
