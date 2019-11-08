Politics
Govt asks IITs to work on projects to curb Delhi air pollution, says report
Updated : November 08, 2019 11:26 AM IST
The ministry has asked IITs to station their prototypes at IIT Delhi, said the report, adding that the Centre is seeking to use the models by next year if possible.
According to the report, the government has offered funds for these projects.
