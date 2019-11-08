Govt asks IITs to work on projects to curb Delhi air pollution, says report

The Ministry of Human Resource Development has asked all IITs to come up with innovations to curb air pollution in the national capital, reported The Economic Times, citing sources.

The ministry has asked IITs to station their prototypes at IIT Delhi, said the report, adding that the Centre is seeking to use the models by next year if possible.

According to the report, the government has offered funds for these projects.

The projects under consideration include mega air filter towers, advanced stubble disposal machinery, vehicle-mounted air filters, exhaust designs that trap particulate matter and ionisation of air at localised sites, the report added.