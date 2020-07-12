  • SENSEX
Govt asks court to stymie potential challenge to Chinese app ban

Updated : July 12, 2020 11:53 AM IST

The union government has petitioned the Rajasthan High Court to stop any of the Chinese companies whose 59 apps it recently banned from obtaining an injunction to block the order, according to two sources and the legal filing.
Two sources with direct knowledge of the filing said the government had presented a so-called caveat in the Rajasthan High Court, suggesting it expects one or more of the companies to challenge the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology's ban.
Chinese firms have faced hostility since a border clash that killed 20 Indian soldiers, with Delhi intensifying scrutiny of Chinese imports and any funding from China.
