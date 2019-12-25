Govt approves Atal Bhujal Yojana: Here are key features of the scheme

The government has given its approval for the implementation of Atal Bhujal Yojana (ATAL JAL) with a total outlay of Rs 6,000 crore. The central sector scheme will be implemented over a period of five years (2020-21 to 2024-25), according to a statement issued by the government.

The scheme, approved by the Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, aims to improve ground water management through community participation in identified priority areas in seven states--Gujarat, Haryana, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh.

• Implementation of the scheme will benefit about 8,350 gram panchayats in 78 districts in these states, the statement said. ATAL JAL will promote panchayat-led ground water management and behavioural change with primary focus on demand-side management.

• Out of the total outlay of Rs 6,000 crore, 50 percent will be in the form of World Bank loan and the remaining 50 percent will be through central assistance from regular budgetary support. The entire World Bank's loan component and central assistance will be passed on to the states as grants.

• This will improve monitoring networks, capacity building for sustainable ground water management.

• The statement said that this scheme will contribute towards the goal of doubling the farmers' income.

• Atal Bhujal Yojana will promote participatory ground water management, it said.

• There will be improved water use efficiency on a mass scale and improved cropping pattern, the statement said.