Economy
Govt approves Atal Bhujal Yojana: Here are key features of the scheme
Updated : December 25, 2019 03:03 PM IST
Atal Bhujal Yojana will be implemented over a period of five years.
Atal Bhujal Yojana aims to improve ground water management through community participation in identified priority areas.
The scheme will be implemented in seven states--Gujarat, Haryana, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh.
