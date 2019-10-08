Business

Govt alone cannot take the country to the next level, says Shiv Nadar at RSS' Vijaydashmi festival

Updated : October 08, 2019 01:14 PM IST

All stakeholders have an equal role to play in taking the country to the next level, HCL founder and chairman Shiv Nadar on Tuesday said at Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh’s (RSS) Vijayadashmi function at Reshimbagh ground in Nagpur, Maharashtra.

Nadar was the chief guest at the RSS' annual Dussehra event this year.