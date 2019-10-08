#MonetaryPolicy#CorporateTaxCut#AutoWoes
Govt alone cannot take the country to the next level, says Shiv Nadar at RSS' Vijaydashmi festival

October 08, 2019

All stakeholders have an equal role to play in taking the country to the next level, HCL founder and chairman Shiv Nadar on Tuesday said at Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh’s (RSS) Vijayadashmi function at Reshimbagh ground in Nagpur, Maharashtra.
Nadar was the chief guest at the RSS' annual Dussehra event this year.
The Vijayadashmi function is an annual fixture in the RSS calendar and is oganised on Dussehra, a festival that celebrates the victory of good over evil. Touching upon the significance of the occasion Nadar said that defeating evil is a continuous struggle.
