Govt allows pre-monsoon works in coronavirus-hit Mumbai, Pune

The Maharashtra government has amended its revised lockdown guidelines to allow carrying out of pre-monsoon-related works in Mumbai, Pune and Pimpri- Chinchwad, badly hit by the coronavirus outbreak.

In its revised guidelines issued on April 21 regarding relaxation of lockdown rules, the government had withdrawn all concessions to Mumbai and Pune regions, which account for a bulk of the more than 6,000 coronavirus cases in Maharashtra.

However, in an order issued on Thursday, the government said all pre-monsoon related works, including metro rail and any work permitted by the municipal commissioners of these three cities, will be allowed.

Bedside, attendants and care givers of senior citizens residing in their homeswill also be allowed to function during the lockdown, the order said.

The government has relaxed norms for some other activities in rest of the state provided social distancing measures are followed.

In relaxation to agriculture and horticulture, facilities for export/import such as pack houses, inspection and treatment facilities for seeds and horticulture produce, research establishments, inter and intra-state movement of planting materials, honey bee colonies, honey and other beehive products have been permitted, it said.

Essential goods supply will include food processing units like bread factories, milk processing plants, flour mills and dal mills, the order said.

Shops selling electric fans have been included in relaxations provided to private and commercial establishments,it said.