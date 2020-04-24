  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Politics
Politics

Govt allows pre-monsoon works in coronavirus-hit Mumbai, Pune

Updated : April 24, 2020 12:31 PM IST

Essential goods supply will include food processing units like bread factories, milk processing plants, flour mills and dal mills, the order said.
Shops selling electric fans have been included in relaxations provided to private and commercial establishments,it said.
Govt allows pre-monsoon works in coronavirus-hit Mumbai, Pune

You May Also Like

Indian-American NGO raises USD 1 million for coronavirus relief work in US, India

Indian-American NGO raises USD 1 million for coronavirus relief work in US, India

Top-10 richest Asians: Indian billionaire takes No 1 spot after surpassing China's Jack Ma

Top-10 richest Asians: Indian billionaire takes No 1 spot after surpassing China's Jack Ma

India should be prepared for a H-1B Visa curtailment program, says Shyam Saran

India should be prepared for a H-1B Visa curtailment program, says Shyam Saran

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement