Govindnagar Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Govindnagar Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates

Govindnagar is an assembly constituency in the Kanpur Nagar district, in the Doab region of the state of Uttar Pradesh.

The Govindnagar legislative assembly constituency went to the polls on February 20, 2022.

The assembly seat is reserved for the General category and it falls in the Kanpur Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly elections, Govindnagar was won by Satya Dev Pachauri of the BJP. He defeated INC's Ambuj Shikla.

Before that, in the 2012 Uttar Pradesh Vidhan Sabha elections, the seat was held by BJP's Satyadev Pachauri.

In the 2017 assembly polls, Satya Dev Pachauri garnered 112029 votes, securing 60.47 percent of the vote share, and winning the seat by a margin of 71509 votes.

In percentage terms, the victory margin was 38.6 percent.