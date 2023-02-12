Governors reshuffle: President accepts resignations of Bhagat Singh Koshyari, makes other changes

Jharkhand Governor Ramesh Bais has been appointed Maharshtra Governor, while Brig (Dr) BD Mishra (Retd.), Governor of Arunachal Pradesh, will succeed Radha Krishnan Mathur as the Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh, A Rashtrapati Bhavan communique said.
President Droupadi Murmu has accepted the resignations of Bhagat Singh Koshyari as Governor of Maharashtra and Radha Krishnan Mathur as Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh, Rashtrapati Bhavan said in an official communique on Sunday morning.
Jharkhand Governor Ramesh Bais has been appointed Maharshtra Governor, while Brig (Dr) BD Mishra (Retd.), Governor of Arunachal Pradesh, has been appointed as the Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh, the communique added.
Further, the President of India made other gubernatorial appointments — Lt General Kaiwalya Trivikram Parnaik (Retd) for Arunachal Pradesh, Lakshman Prasad Acharya for Sikkim, CP Radhakrishnan for Jharkhand, Shiv Pratap Shukla as Governor for Himachal Pradesh, Gulab Chand Kataria for Assam, Justice (Retd) S. Abdul Nazeer for Andhra Pradesh, Biswa Bhusan Harichandan — current Governor of Andhra Pradesh — for Chhattisgarh, Sushri Anusuiya Uikye — Governor of Chhattisgarh — appointed for Manipur, La Ganesan, — Governor of Manipur — Nagaland, Phagu Chauhan — Governor of Bihar — for Meghalaya, and Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar — Governor of Himachal Pradesh — for Bihar.
These appointments will take effect from the dates they assume charge of their respective offices, the communique said.
First Published: Feb 12, 2023 10:19 AM IST
