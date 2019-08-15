Moneycontrol Pro#IndependenceDay#RakeshJhunjhunwala#IncomeTax
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Politics
Politics

Governor Malik hoists tricolour in first Independence Day celebration in Jammu and Kashmir after abrogation of special status

Updated : August 15, 2019 10:33 AM IST

Addressing the gathering,Governor Satya Pal Malik said people need not be worried about their identity after the steps taken by the Centre.
He said the government has a zero-tolerance policy towards terrorism and sustained efforts by armed forces have ensured that terrorists have accepted their defeat.
Restrictions were put in place here in the wake of the abrogation of the special status of Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370 of the Constitution.
Governor Malik hoists tricolour in first Independence Day celebration in Jammu and Kashmir after abrogation of special status
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

Building a model portfolio? Reliance Securities suggests top stocks post Q1 earnings

Building a model portfolio? Reliance Securities suggests top stocks post Q1 earnings

Want better sleep? Try a warm bath or shower 1-2 hours before bedtime, study suggests

Want better sleep? Try a warm bath or shower 1-2 hours before bedtime, study suggests

Closing Bell: Sensex ends 353 points higher, Nifty above 11,000; metals gain, pharma drags

Closing Bell: Sensex ends 353 points higher, Nifty above 11,000; metals gain, pharma drags

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV