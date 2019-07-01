#Budget2019#JetAirways#TailorMadeBiz
Government's e-portal sells sugar testing kits at exorbitant rates, snowballs into major scam

Updated : July 01, 2019 08:43 PM IST

Sugar testing kits, which are easily available online for less than Rs 1,500 per unit, are being sold through the GeM for more than Rs 4,100.
With such gross discrepancies in pricing of goods, the procurement of sugar testing kits has snowballed into a major scam in Himachal Pradesh, where three senior officials have been placed under suspension. 
The much-hyped GeM portal was set up by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his first tenure to facilitate online procurement of goods and services by government departments, organisation and public sector undertakings.
