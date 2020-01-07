#CABQuiz#GST#CyrusMistry
Government tells PSUs to dissuade employees from joining Bharat Bandh tomorrow

Updated : January 07, 2020 10:25 PM IST

Ten central trade unions have said around 25 crore people will participate in the nationwide strike to protest against the government's "anti-people" policies.
The central trade unions are protesting against labour reforms, FDI, disinvestment, corporatisation and privatisation policies.
