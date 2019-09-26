#CorporateTaxCut#EconomicRelief#AutoWoes
Government slams UK's Labour Party for Kashmir resolution

Updated : September 26, 2019 07:55 AM IST

India on Wednesday slammed the UK's Labour Party after it passed a resolution calling for international intervention on the Kashmir issue.
The UK's opposition Labour Party on Wednesday passed an emergency motion on Kashmir calling for party leader Jeremy Corbyn to seek international observers to "enter" the region and demand the right of self-determination for its people.
The resolution also calls for Corbyn to meet the high commissioners of both India and Pakistan to ensure there is "mediation" and restoration of peace and normality to prevent a potential nuclear conflict.
cnbc two logos
