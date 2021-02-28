Government should shed its 'arrogance', reduce fuel taxes: Congress Updated : February 28, 2021 02:27 PM IST Singhvi alleged that this government has raised petrol and diesel rates on 14 occasions in the last 20 days, which he said was unfortunate. The Congress leader said in the last over six years, this government has earned over Rs 21.5 lakh crore by imposing additional excise duty on petrol and diesel. Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply