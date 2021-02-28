  • SENSEX
Government should shed its 'arrogance', reduce fuel taxes: Congress

Updated : February 28, 2021 02:27 PM IST

Singhvi alleged that this government has raised petrol and diesel rates on 14 occasions in the last 20 days, which he said was unfortunate.
The Congress leader said in the last over six years, this government has earned over Rs 21.5 lakh crore by imposing additional excise duty on petrol and diesel.
