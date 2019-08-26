Politics
Government removes SPG cover of former PM Manmohan Singh; Z+ security cover to continue
Updated : August 26, 2019 12:44 PM IST
The Narendra Modi government has removed the Special Protection Group (SPG) from former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh's security detail.
The SPG was set up in 1985 after the assassination of Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in 1984.
