India rejects Trump's claim that Modi asked him to mediate on Kashmir issue

Updated : July 23, 2019 07:09 AM IST

Trump on Monday offered to be the "mediator" between India and Pakistan on the Kashmir issue as he met Prime Minister Imran Khan at the White House.
Trump claimed that Prime Minister Modi asked him to mediate on the Kashmir issue.
Trump claimed that Modi and he discussed the issue of Kashmir in Osaka, Japan on the sidelines of the G-20 Summit last month.
