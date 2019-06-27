Business
Government mulls annual report card on CSR funds for effective use of resources
Updated : June 27, 2019 08:29 PM IST
In a bid to give fillip to the corporate social responsibility (CSR) norms enlisted in the Companies Act, 2013, the ministry of corporate affairs is mulling to have an annual report which will highlight use of CSR funds.
All companies having net worth of Rs 500 crore or more, or turnover of Rs 1,000 crore or more, or a net profit of Rs 5 crore, or more have to spend 2 percent of their average three-year annual net profit towards CSR activities in a financial year.
Some of the measures suggested by the HLC are likely to be included in the companies Act with immediate effect.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morningYOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more