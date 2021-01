The Narendra Modi government has prepared a list of 20 bills for passage in the ongoing Budget session of Parliament. The session, which started on January 29, is scheduled to end on February 15.

Apart from the CCI Amendment Bill, the government also wants Parliament’s approval for the Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (Amendment) Bill, National Bank for Financing Infrastructure and Development (NaBFID) Bill, Cryptocurrency and Regulation of Official Digital Currency Bill, Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Amendment Bill, Electricity (Amendment) Bill, among others.

The CCI Amendment Bill seeks to to carry out certain essential structural changes in the governing structure of the CCI, changes to substantive provisions to address the needs for new age markets and to expand the activities of the commission across India by opening regional Offices.

The proposed Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (Amendment) Bill, 2021, seeks to fulfil the Budget Announcement 2019 regarding the separation of NPS Trust from PFRDA and Budget Announcement 2020 for ensuring universal pension coverage as well as strengthening PFRDA.

The National Bank for Financing Infrastructure and Development (NaBFID) Bill, 2021, seeks to set up a new Development Financial Institution (DFI) as a provider, enabler and catalyst for infrastructure financing and as the principal financial institution and development bank for building and sustaining a supportive ecosystem across the life-cycle of infrastructure projects.

Another bill listed for introduction is Cryptocurrency and Regulation of Official Digital Currency Bill, 2021. The proposed bill aims create a facilitative framework for creation of the official digital currency to be issued by the Reserve Bank of India. The bill also seeks to prohibit all private cryptocurrencies in India, however, it allows for certain exceptions to promote the underlying technology of crytptocurrency and its uses.