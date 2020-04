The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Wednesday issued revised guidelines on measures to be taken for containment of COVID19.

According to the new guidelines, all agriculture activities, MGNREGA works and transportation of goods will be permitted without any distinction of essential or non essential from April 20.

To provide an impetus to the rural economy, industries operating in rural areas, including food processing industries, works under MNREGA, with priority to irrigation and water conservation works; and operation of rural Common Service Centres (CSCs) have all been allowed, according to the order.

"These activities will create job opportunities for rural labor, including the migrant labor force," the MHA order said.

However, none of the activities mentioned in the MHA guidelines will be permitted in a designated containment zone.

Construction of roads, irrigation projects, buildings and all kinds of municipal corporations will be allowed to operate. The construction of renewable energy projects will also be allowed.

All health services and the social sector will remain functional, public utilities will function without any hindrance and the supply chain of essential goods will operate without any hindrance.

E-commerce operations, operations of IT and IT-enabled services, data and call centers for Government activities, online teaching, distance learning will be permitted.

Important offices of Central and State Governments and local bodies to remain open with the required strength.

However, all domestic and international travel to remain suspended till May 3.

The Ministry of Home Affairs’ order says that states, Union Territories (UTs) and district administrations will demarcate hotspots and containment zones as per the guidelines of the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Further, manufacturing and other industrial establishments with access control have been permitted in SEZs, EoUs, industrial estates and industrial townships after implementation of SOP for social distancing.

Manufacture of IT hardware and of essential goods and packaging are also allowed.

Coal, mineral and oil production are permitted activities.

The important components of the financial sector, e.g., Reserve Bank of India, banks, ATMs, capital and debt markets as notified by SEBI and insurance companies will also remain functional, the order said.

Meanwhile, activities prohibited across the country include travel by air, rail and road, operation of educational and training institutions, industrial and commercial activities, hospitality services, all cinema halls, shopping complexes, theatres, etc.

All social, political and other events and opening of all religious places/places of worship for members of public, including religious congregations are also prohibited.

The additional activities permitted in these guidelines shall be implemented in a phased manner after making all arrangements necessary for the strict implementation of the guidelines.