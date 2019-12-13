Government confirms India-Japan summit in Guwahati postponed

India announced on Friday that the annual summit between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Japanese counterpart Shinzo Abe, which was scheduled to be held in Guwahati, has been postponed.

Abe was scheduled to arrive in Guwahati on Sunday on a three-day India visit to hold summit talks with Modi.



With reference to the proposed visit of Japanese PM @AbeShinzo to India, both sides have decided to defer the visit to a mutually convenient date in the near future.

— Raveesh Kumar (@MEAIndia) December 13, 2019

Guwahati is witnessing massive protests over the new Citizenship Amendment Bill.

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Friday warned of taking strong action against those involved in arson and violence saying vandalism has no place in any democratic process.

Sonowal also asserted that he was committed to protecting the rights of the indigenous people of the state and urged parents of students to persuade them not to join any agitation which turns violent.

"We will not tolerate any violence. Strong action will be taken against anyone who is involved in vandalism," he told PTI

Long queues were seen outside shops at the Uzan Bazar, Chandmari, Silpukhuri and Zoo Road areas with people coming out in their cars and two-wheelers after some local channels reported that the prohibitory orders have been relaxed from 6 am to 1 pm.

An Assam Police spokesman later clarified that there was no order about the curfew being relaxed and restrictions will be in force.

The restrictions were imposed at 6.15 pm on Thursday after violent protests against the amended Citizenship Act. Security forces personnel who are manning each and every corner of the city, however, did not enforce the closure of the markets and restrict the movement of vehicles.

Major lines were seen outside grocery stores, shops selling poultry items and fish. Many said they were stocking items for at least three-four days in wake of the uncertainties amid the protests.