Government confirms India-Japan summit in Guwahati postponed
Updated : December 13, 2019 02:40 PM IST
Guwahati is witnessing massive protests over the new Citizenship Amendment Bill
Shinzo Abe was scheduled to arrive in Guwahati on Sunday on a three-day India visit to hold summit talks with Narendra Modi
